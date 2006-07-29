Lopresti Announces Factory for the Lopresti Fury at Airventure 2006

Oshkosh, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2006 --“It’s been a long time in coming” said CEO, Curt LoPresti, “but we are delighted to announce that a site location for the Fury factory has been selected”. Over the last 18 months, more than 75 communities across the US were examined, interviewed and researched for their compatability with this project.



Our selection process was composed of two parts.



60% of our decision was based on a 30 point matrix that evaluated the physical location in terms of infrastructure, resources, incentives, location, etc



and 40% was based on the relationship we felt we could engender within the various communities.



As you can imagine, we ate a lot of chicken dinners and listened to even more local politicians. Locating any new factory within a community requires an understanding of how the business and community will interact over time. At the end of the day, you need to get past a lot of vague language and find a community you trust, that shares mutual values.



We believe we have found such a community in New Mexico and in the city of Belen. It is well known that New Mexico is friendly both to new business in general and aviation in specific. In the city of Belen we have found Alexander Airport is an important part of the City of Belen’s infrastructure system.



The airport currently serves the general aviation community and is a major component of the region’s transportation system. The airport is part of the multi-model complex at Belen that includes I-25, the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad hub and the commuter rail line which will be completed in Summer 2006. The City has identified



Belen Alexander Municipal Airport as an economic development tool and has completed several projects to upgrade the facility including completion of an airport master plan, extension of the hangar area, improvments to the existing airfield pavements a new N/S runway and annexing the airport into the City. Located only 30 miles south of the Albuquerque International Sunport, Belen is on the verge of major growth and LoPresti feels privledged to participate in this growth.



LoPresti plans to break ground at Alexander Airport within 180 days on a primary 100,000 sq ft structure which will house the certification project and preliminary manufacturing.



About LoPresti Aviation

With certifications on 228 different models, providing for over 72,000 aircraft, LoPresti is the industry leader in HID lighting for aviation and has installed thousands of aftermarket kits. Roy LoPresti was responsible for the design and manufacture of more successful airplanes than any designer in aviation history. Mooney, Grumman, Beech, Piper, each company laid claim for a time to producing the works of his creative mind. In 1991, the legendary engineer formed LoPresti Speed Merchants, located in Vero Beach, Florida. With more than 40 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) and Parts Manufacturing Authorizations (PMAs), plus patents and copyrights, LoPresti Aviation leads the way in performance and innovation time and again.

