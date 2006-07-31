Tom Verzi Takes QC Software Warehouse Control Systems to Next Level

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --QC Software is the leading provider of Tier 1 warehouse control systems to the warehousing and distribution industries. Since 1996, QC Software, utilizing state of the art technology combined with extensive research, development, and rigorous testing, has developed the QC Enterprise suite of products. Designed to be modular in nature, easily configurable, and platform independent, this highly scalable solution satisfies the needs of any size warehouse.



Thomas A. Verzi Jr. Vice President of Sales & Marketing, joined QC Software in March of 2006 and brings with him over 20 years of experience in the Enterprise Software industry with a successful track record in both software implementation, and sales and marketing. Tom is the former founder and CEO of VCS, Inc. and has also held management positions for numerous enterprise software companies spearheading the exponential growth in both exposure and sales. He has also been published numerous times as an expert in manufacturing and distribution arenas.



Tom is responsible for the management of all sales and marketing activities including corporate and product branding, and re-seller and integrator relationships.



The solutions provided by QC Software (www.qcsoftware.com) enables companies to streamline their warehouse operations with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry ensuring increased corporate profitability. With a commitment to total customer satisfaction QC Software is the obvious choice for warehouse control, order management, and inventory management needs.



Thomas A. Verzi Jr.

VP Sales & Marketing

TomVerzi@qcsoftware.com

QC Software, Inc.

www.qcsoftware.com

(513) 469-1424



