UK’s Rollalong Selects VISIBILITY.net ERP

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Rollalong, a leading provider of modular buildings and portable cabins in the UK, has been delivering space solutions for over 50 years, recently selected project-based ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) leader Visibility. Rollalong won a multi-million pound deal to engineer, manufacture and install modular buildings for the Ministry of Defense (the Aspire Project). Rollalong selected Visibility as the ONLY ERP product in the market that allowed them to perform Project Accounting in a manufacturing business without having to have in place Engineered Bills of Materials.



Dean Williams, Rollalong’s IT Manager and Tim Cowhigg, Managing Director, were central in the decision-making process. Rollalong is delighted to implement directly on to Visibility.net after rigorous examination of the product in multiple testing sessions.



According to Mark Thornton with Visibility Europe, Rollalong will see the following benefits using Visibility.net:



• An ability to phase the implementation of the ERP system over a two year time period, yet able to get the Accounts, Purchasing, Inventory Control and Project Accounting live in less than 6 months.

• The key to their business is Cost Control over the Projects particularly the Aspire Project.

• The technology lowers the cost of ownership (Visibility installed the hardware and had available the software to every user in Rollalong within half an hour of being on site.)

• They will use Document Attachments and Workflow extensively.

• Key will also be Project Inventory functionality.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



