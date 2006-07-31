Continued Process Improvement for Replenishment Supply Chain

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --According to Chairman and CEO Stephen Parker, “Datacraft Solutions’ Internet-based on-demand delivery platform offers key benefits from the very beginning of an implementation – namely, the elimination of lengthy, complicated and expensive infrastructure upgrades before you can even begin to see positive ROI. There is simply no faster or easier way to begin exploiting the power of Digital Kanban in your operations.”



Datacraft Solutions is applying the lessons of continuous improvement to their platform, making the replenishment supply chain digital kanban implementation more efficient and effective as time goes on. This optimization occurs on an ongoing basis. There is no need to reload software and retool hardware; new capabilities are added, ready for manufacturers and suppliers to use the next log in.



Datacraft Solutions, Inc. hosts all the data at their data center. They have a server farm with 100% redundancy and three OC3 lines. The data is 99.999% secure, and clients have never experienced down time, thanks to a Multiple UPS Power backup system and 900 kW Diesel Caterpillar generator. They also have Biometric scanners for Data Center Security for the physical access security to the server farm.



Datacraft Solutions’ unique solution involves three key differences in Digital Kanban:



• All aspects solutions are hosted on Datacraft Solutions’ servers, and backed by Datacraft Solutions infrastructure.

• Datacraft Solutions supports their replenishment supply chain digital kanban solutions. There is no need to pay administrators to maintain the software and/or hardware.

• Datacraft Solutions provides the solutions at low, fixed monthly costs. Companies pay only for what is needed and used, without any hidden costs – and the cost of ownership is easy to calculate and contain.



Datacraft Solutions uses the on-demand delivery model because many of the kanban solutions used by Fortune 100 and 500 companies are well outside the budget of small to mid-sized companies. Datacraft Solutions provides solutions that allow even the smallest companies to remain competitive, without having to incur costly IT expenses.



Sharing knowledge is also a key new distinction in the replenishment supply chain digital kanban world; as the solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, Datacraft Solutions draws upon the insights and experiences of their client base to enhance the functionality of their product offerings.



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) delivers a revolutionary digital kanban process of automation solutions to lean manufacturers through a secure Internet gateway, eliminating the need to install and maintain a complex IT infrastructure. The company has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design an appropriate digital kanban solution.



Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks, by default it incorporates the kanban process. Datacraft Solutions enables companies to sign up using a “software as a service” (SaaS) model and gain immediate realized value and visibility to their supply chain. Clients are provided the most optimum platform to create and maintain their Demand Driven Supply Chain Networks.” This critical lean technology is all about the demand/pull which starts from the customer and drives the whole supply chain for the organization.



Datacraft Solutions

www.datacraftsolutions.com

Matthew Marotta

mmarotta@datacraftsolutions.net

800-819-5326



