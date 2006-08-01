Datacraft Solutions Demand Driven Supply Chain Network Works for CNH

Durham, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --The Benson, Minnesota plant of Case New Holland is utilizing the Demand Driven Supply Chain Network developed by Datacraft Solutions. According to Allan O’Shea of CNH, “We were experiencing excess inventory of low usage purchased parts in conjunction with shortages of high usage purchased parts. With the expansion of our product line, warehouse and line space was at a premium. We found that our MRP system was a good tool for planning but too complex and cumbersome for daily execution.”



According to Stephen Parker, Chairman at Datacraft Solutions, “This Demand Driven Supply Chain Network enables companies of any size to gain full and unbiased visibility within their supply chain. Companies utilizing a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network are able to realized immediate value no matter the direction within the value chain from which they start. This critical lean technology is all about the demand/pull which starts from the customer and drives the whole supply chain for the organization.”



Datacraft Solutions uses the on-demand delivery model because many of the kanban solutions used by Fortune 100 and 500 companies are well outside the budget of small to mid-sized companies. Datacraft Solutions provides solutions that allow even the smallest companies to remain competitive, without having to incur costly IT expenses.



Sharing knowledge is also a key new distinction in the replenishment supply chain digital kanban world; as the solutions continue to spread throughout the manufacturing industry, Datacraft Solutions draws upon the insights and experiences of their client base to enhance the functionality of their product offerings.



Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com) has experienced significant growth in the past twelve months by eliminating complicated, expensive, time-intensive software implementations as well as extensive training regiments and the need for internal support. The Datacraft Solutions' replenishment supply chain digital kanban lean system allows customers access and fully utilize powerful lean benefits immediately for a low, predictable monthly fee. Services are scalable so manufacturers can design a Demand Driven Supply Chain Network.



Datacraft Solutions

www.datacraftsolutions.com

Matthew Marotta

mmarotta@datacraftsolutions.net

800-819-5326



