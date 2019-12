Encompix ERP Software Selected by Prodomax

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --According to Bob Steppe, vice president of operations, Prodomax believes in supporting its customers by continually investing in new technologies and manufacturing capabilities aimed at reducing costs and ultimately improving each client’s automation system. Striving to reduce delivery time and costs, Steppe recognized that Prodomax’s existing information systems were a limiting factor. “We suffer from the classic ‘islands of information’ problems such as duplicate data entry, errors, late and partial information,” he said. “We spend far too much time chasing and validating data instead of making decisions based on accurate information.”



Located in Barrie, Ontario, Canada, Prodomax Automation, Inc., employs over 200 employees and operates from two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities totaling 150,000 square feet.Prodomax provides automated manufacturing solutions for assembly, welding, machining, laser, and material handling applications. Providing more than just machines, Prodomax offers total project management, engineering, manufacturing, installation, equipment start-up, and continuous service for all manufacturing processes.



To integrate all areas of the business, Prodomax recently purchased a 50-user Encompix ERP system to replace a series of software packages and homegrown systems.



Steppe explained the reasons why Prodomax selected Encompix: “The Encompix system seemed to be designed with us in mind. A perfect hand-in-glove fit to match our operations, such that we won’t have to change our business processes to use the software. Because it is so tailored to the way we do business, there aren’t a lot of the ‘bells and whistles’ that you find in some of the more generic ERP packages that ultimately just confuse the user. We want a system that is easy to use and meets our requirements, and that’s what Encompix offers.”



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

About Encompix



Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Melissa Stahley

Made2Manage Systems

(317) 249-1270

mstahley@made2manage.com

www.made2manage.com



Roger Meloy

Encompix Inc.

(513) 733-0066, ext. 13

rmeloy@encompix.com

www.encompix.com