More Than Gourmet Use of Enterprise 21 ERP Software Detailed in Manufacturing & Technology Magazine

Toledo, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2006 --Brad Sacks, chief executive officer & global managing director with More Than Gourmet based in Akron, OH uses Enterprise 21 ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software by TGI, Ltd. Due to the ever-increasing costs of labor and ingredients, many of the greatest chefs and finest restaurant operations in the world have switched to More Than Gourmet’s classic French sauces without having to sacrifice their standards of culinary excellence.



Manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiled More than Gourmet and their use of Toledo-based Technology Group International ERP Software in the June issue of Manufacturing & Technology magazine. According to Cutler, “All great chefs know that one of the most important components to a great entree is the sauce, and all great manufacturing CEO’s know that technology must be used to achieve cost efficiency and market effectiveness.”



According to Sacks, the company has been growing rapidly and built a new plant with major infrastructure for growth two years ago. Sacks noted that the firm has been growing 40-60% annually. More than Gourmet is a boutique provider that allows top chefs an alternative to making food items from scratch while maintaining the same quality.



According to Sacks, “We have to buy better, ship better…margin become a key part of our success.” The firm is expanding internationally with operations in South Holland, a joint venture in London, and a joint venture in Japan. New regulations, such as the Bioterrorism Act of 2002, which requires compliance by the FDA, are possible with TGI’s ERP system as well. Sacks says the company relies on recall policies; “It’s instantaneous if a raw material producer has bad product. Raw material lot code makes its way through the manufacturing system…we know where every pound of ingredient ended up in finished product. The Enterprise 21 manufacturing system can query lot code and where finished product went…including which customer and warehouse.”



Sacks said, “We’ve been with TGI for almost a decade. It helped us to build a strong company with small infrastructure – especially technology. Eliminating overhead and administrative waste was critical and TGI’s data structure was unique – SAP data structure without the cost feature set – and they knew what they were doing.”



Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI's integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution.



