IndustrialLeaders.com Launches New International Paint and Coatings Buying Guide

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --The industrial buying guide for engineers and technical buyers IndustrialLeaders.com, today announced its new paint and coatings directory is now available on the site for users to view. According to the company, users accessing the directory will be able to compare specific offerings, request catalogs and compare product specifications.



The directory offers an extensive selection of paint and coatings for a wide range of applications and industries, including steel plants, machine shops, cable and wire manufacturers, painting contractors, paint shops, foundries, heavy construction firms, woodworking shops, metal finishing companies, municipal, military and a number of other markets.



The coatings available in the directory include lead, magnesium, silicon, silver, manganese, nickel, potassium, sodium, tantalum, tin, titanium, strontium, sulfonates, sulfur, zinc, zirconium, colorants, uranium, coatings, vinyl, aluminum, benzyl, beryllium, bismuth, ammonium, antimony, barium, carbon, chromium, butyl, cadmium, calcium, ethyl, gallium, gold, cobalt, copper and iron coatings.



Including powder coatings such as osmium, selenium, silicon, tellurium, samarium, scandium, yttrium, hafnium, iridium, ferrite, erbium, lanthanum, lutetium and neodymium.



The directory also offers an extensive selection of paint, including, among others, industrial paint, coloring chemicals, paint compounds, paint fillers and various pigments such as magnetic, organic, metallic, phosphorescent, pearlescent, aluminum, polyethylene glycol, candle, inorganic, luminescent and fluorescent.



The directory is available online at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/coatings_paint.html



To further the directory's market reach, IndustriaLeaders.com plans to release additional versions in Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese and Portuguese. "My wife insisted we have the directory available in her native language Portuguese," says Conrad Bailey, business director of IndustrialLeaders.com. "We hope to have the Coatings and Paint directory available in other languages as well by the end of the year," he added.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



