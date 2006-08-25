Universal Psychic Guild – The No.1 Psychic Website in the World Brings You Free Email Psychic Reading

Hawthorn, Victoria, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2006 --The world renowned psychics now offers Free Email Psychic Reading to everyone. This is the way of giving their deepest thanks to our beloved customers and to all the people for the never ending support that you give for Universal Psychic Guild.



Universal Psychic Guild has a great offer that everyone will surely love.



All customers who purchase the Full Dream Interpretation will receive a Free Email Psychic Reading worth AUD$19.95.



In Full Dream interpretation, you will receive an analysis of the overall dream meaning, plus explanations of the meaning of significant symbols, themes, and messages. Choose this service if you have a long dream or require a detailed interpretation - Approximately 500 words.



After you purchase your Full Dream Interpretation, we will send you a special email containing a secret code and instructions on how you can get your free e-mail reading and submit your questions to the psychic. You can even choose who you want to perform your reading. This reading usually costs AUD$19.95, but it's yours as a free gift.



The free psychic reading offer is strictly available for a limited time only. Take advantage of this special offer and order your Full Dream Interpretation today!

http://www.psychicguild.com/readings_dream_interpretation.php



www.psychicguild.com - The acclaimed accurate psychic reading provider and online source of dream analysis offers you personalized and in-depth dream interpretation that will help you discover the hidden messages of your dream.



