Eurotech Presents the CPU-1421

Amaro, Italy -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --Eurotech has just released the CPU-1421, a new PC/104-Plus Single Board Computer ideally suited for applications requiring high reliability and low power consumption such as mobile systems in the transportation, industrial, medical and military environments.



The CPU-1421 replaces the CPU-1420 giving compliance with the 2002/95/CE (RoHS) directives. It is based on the AMD Élan SC520 133MHz processor with 64MB of onboard soldered SDRAM for high reliability. Peripheral interfaces include: four serial ports, two independent 10/100Mbps Ethernet controllers, a bi-directional EPP/ECP parallel port, an EIDE hard drive, speaker, keyboard and mouse; two additional 16-bit counter/timers are free for the user. Onboard features also include Real Time Clock and Watch Dog timer.



This very low power consumption module is ideal for systems that require passive or structural heat dissipation. The module and the Eurotech embedded BIOS ensure compatibility with popular commercial operating systems such as Windows CE, VxWorks, Linux and QNX.



The Embedded BIOS is located in a 1MB Flash EPROM and is re-programmable onboard. Set-up parameters are stored in non-volatile Flash memory to enable the module to operate without a battery and avoid corruption of set up data in the field.



The CPU-1421 has been designed for harsh environments, resisting vibration, humidity and temperature extremes. The standard operating temperature is 0°C to +60°C, qualification for -55°C to +85°C operating temperature range is possible.



A complete ready-to-use hardware development system is also available to reduce development times.



ABOUT EUROTECH SpA:

Eurotech (hhtp://www.eurotech.it) is a leader in the innovative design and development of high performance digital systems. Standard or customer specific solutions are based on Eurotech competence in Nano PC and systems technology.



ABOUT THE EUROTECH GROUP:

The Eurotech Group recently expanded its leadership in the global embedded-PC market and extended its product range with a focus on standard systems solutions.



The Eurotech Group (http://www.eurotech.com) is a global family of leading edge technology companies covering the most important and active market areas across three continents. With operations in Europe, North America and Asia, the Group serves the industrial, transportation, defence, security, aerospace, utilities, and research markets. The Eurotech Group includes Eurotech in Italy and Finland (http://www.eurotech.it and http://www.eurotech.fi), Parvus in USA (http://www.parvus.com), Erim in France (http://www.erim.fr), Arcom in UK & USA (http://www.arcom.com) as well as Neuricam (http://www.neuricam.com), Exadron (http://www.exadron.com), Ascensit (http://www.ascensit.com), and IPS (http://www.ipssistemi.it) in Italy.



