Idokorro Earns Certified Partner Status in Microsoft Partner Program

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --Idokorro Mobile, Inc., a leading solutions provider for mobile network management, today announced it has earned certified status in Microsoft Corp.’s Partner Program recognizing Idokorro’s expertise and total impact in the technology marketplace. As a Certified Partner, Idokorro Mobile has demonstrated expertise with Microsoft technologies and proven ability to meet customer needs. Microsoft Certified Partners receive a rich set of benefits, including access, training and support that give them a competitive advantage in the marketplace.



The Idokorro suite of products offers users a powerful and quickly - realized ROI in the form of increased efficiency and decreased costs. Mobile access to networks, servers, applications, computers, and other devices allows users to fix problems faster and from almost anywhere with their wireless handheld.



“Only companies that have demonstrated high levels of customer service, proved their experience and attained advanced certification receive the designation of Microsoft Certified Partner,” said Allison Watson, vice president of the Worldwide Partner Sales and Marketing Group at Microsoft. “Today, Microsoft recognizes Idokorro Mobile for its skills and expertise in providing customer satisfaction with Microsoft products and technology.”



“We are extremely pleased to have earned certified status in the Microsoft Partner Program. The certified status allows us to clearly promote our expertise and relationship with Microsoft to our customers,” says David MacFarlane, the President of Idokorro “The benefits provided through our certified membership will allow us to continue to enhance the offerings that we provide for customers.”



The Microsoft Partner Program was launched in December 2003 and represents Microsoft’s ongoing commitment to the success of partners worldwide. The Microsoft Partner Program offers a single, integrated partnering framework that recognizes partner expertise, rewards the total impact that partners have in the technology marketplace, and delivers more value to help partners’ businesses be successful.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.



Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere — streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 1500 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.

