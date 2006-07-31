uCertify Exam simulation on Server+ certification exam (SK0-002)

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2006 --uCertify, a distinguished name in the field of IT certification exam preparation solutions has announced the release date of its new Exam Simulation PrepKit for CompTIA’s Server+ Exam SK0-002. The final version will be released on August 15, 2006. The company is now offering 50 % pre-release discount on this PrepKit.



CompTIA’s SK0-002 exam is the only exam required to achieve Server+ certification. This exam is designed for “mid to upper level technicians responsible for server hardware functionality”. Although this exam requires no prerequisite, CompTIA recommends that a candidate has A+ and Network + certifications. This exam validates a candidate’s ability to install, configure, diagnose and troubleshoot server hardware and network operating systems.



This new PrepKit provides 300 practice questions and 121 study notes. The 4 mock tests and additional quizzes prepare an aspirant to face the real exam with confidence. A detailed score report is provided after each test with topic-wise analysis of the candidate's performance. This will help him to find out his strengths and weaknesses and ensure him success in the real exam. A free evaluation version with a limited number of questions and study notes is now available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CompTIA/SK0-002.html



“The world wide response from IT students has encouraged us to enrich our collection of PrepKits. The PrepKit for CompTIA Server+ exam is the latest addition to the range of our products. It will help the students, I am sure, to pass the Security+ exam in a single attempt, as it is a complete preparation package that provides what a student actually needs,” says David Jackson, Director, Product Management, uCertify.



Prepared with a close view of the exam objectives, this PrepKit covers each and every aspect of the exam. It has scenario based questions, Pop Quiz, Drag and Drop, Create a Tree, How tos…, etc. that will help the students to prepare themselves on the line of the real exam, to master the technology and to be able to actually perform the related tasks. To make it a perfect balance, uCertify provides technical articles so that the candidate does not have to spend on any additional material.



As usual, this PrepKit, too, comes with money back guarantee. The company assures that if a customer does not pass the exam in a single attempt, all his money will be refunded. More information on money back guarantee is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/about/guarantee.html



About uCertify



Since its commencement in 1996, uCertify has earned great reputation among the IT community as a developer of quality study materials for IT certification exams. The company provides exam simulation PrepKits for the certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The products are designed after extensive research by a panel of certified professionals and experienced authors at uCertify. More information about uCertify is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/



