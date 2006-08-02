PerfectPedic Memory Foam Products Offering Half Off During Grand Opening Sale

Whitewater, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2006 --PerfectPedic is introducing their new product line with the best discount in the history of memory foam products. Perfect memory foam is designed to generate less heat, while retaining comfort and quality.



Customers are currently alienated by companies online that offer memory foam or latex bedding products. These companies do not provide enough information for a consumer to properly understand what they are paying for, or why their product is the one they should purchase.



PerfectPedic offers information about their products because they know that consumers need to understand what they are paying for and why they should spend their hard-earned money with PerfectPedic



Why should someone buy a mattress from PerfectPedic?



- The advanced technology used to create perfect memory foam creates a bed that is extremely comfortable and does not generate large amounts of excess heat.

- PerfectPedic products are priced at lower amounts than the top brands, because they want you to feel comfortable spending your money on a bed that will make sleeping more enjoyable for you.

- PerfectPedic is offering HALF OFF, 50% off of their pricing to make it easier for you to afford their products!



PerfectPedic wants to become the only place you would look for memory foam products. Their current sale and their memory foam make it easy to buy from them.



Contact Ross Goldberg for more insights into this topic. Direct line: (866) 472-6046

Email: ross@memoryfoamfurniture.com



Other helpful information regarding the can be found at: http://www.perfectpedic.com.



