Successful Home Business for Moms is Launched

Calgary, AB, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --“Mom-Defrazzler” Darlene Hull launches her “Successful Home Business for Moms” project to enable moms to build a solid business online without high cost, massive time input, financial risk or the “orphan” syndrome that accompanies most online businesses today.



All moms are cordially invited to join “Mom-Defrazzler”, Darlene Hull, in “A Successful Home Business for Moms”, a step-by-step program to build online wealth that is being delivered via her new blog. This program was designed in order to counter the frustrations that most moms soon meet as they try and set up a home business for the first time.



Here's how it works: Each day, five days a week there is an assignment that takes less than an hour a day, and can be done at any time of the day that is convenient for the mother (including in the middle of the night or in the “wee hours of the morning!). Each step is thoroughly explained and has already been tested to assure its ease of understanding and its value in the “big picture” of the program. With only five people in her downline a mom will make back her investment of only $10/month, plus have the money she needs to invest in advertising, and move through the the next levels of the program.



Throughout the program each mom will be trained in the art of different forms of Internet marketing to create understanding and a solid foundation for the mom to be able to move out on her own. The moms will also be taught how to apply each step to the promotion of her own business in whatever field she'd like to focus on. At the end of six months the program will have been automated in such a way that it will be completely hands off, making money without the mother having to do another thing to promote it, if she so chooses.



“I know so many moms who have started out with Internet Marketing to make a few extra dollars to help their family, only to find herself deep in debt and disillusionment.” says Ms Hull, “I want to assure that this never has to happen to another mom.”



The “Successful Home Business for Moms” program has been in the works for about 5 years. Ms Hull has used her older sister – an actively involved single mom of three teenagers who works full-time for minimum wage, and goes to school part time – as the model client for this program. “If my sister can handle the financial and time commitments it takes to make this work, anyone can!” says Ms Hull.



For more information simply log on to http://www.successfulhomebusinessformoms.com