ThreatSentry Delivers Affordable, Versatile Protection for Windows Web Servers

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2006 --Privacyware, an innovative provider of proactive desktop and server defense and enterprise security analytics solutions defends Windows Web servers from known and new Internet Information Services vulnerabilities and provides flexible and rapid configuration of enterprise-specific policies with its IIS Application Firewall and Host Intrusion Prevention software, ThreatSentry 3.0.



“ThreatSentry secures Web-related traffic and provides enlightening insight into the full spectrum of unwanted requests and possible policy violations on critical systems that rely on Microsoft Internet Information Services, (IIS),” stated Privacyware CEO, Greg Salvato. “At a list price of $399 per server, organizations need not forego the proactive defense afforded by behavioral technology breakthroughs due to budgetary constraints.”



ThreatSentry 3.0 is a Host Intrusion Prevention System (HIPS) specifically designed to address internal and external unauthorized system access and cyber-criminal threats on Web servers utilizing Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS). Since its introduction, IIS has grown in popularity and ranks as one of the most widely used platforms for enabling simple to sophisticated Web sites and Web-based applications. While it is well-regarded for its ease of use and range of features, it is frequently targeted by hackers due to a variety of IIS-related vulnerabilities and the inherently open nature of many Web applications – many of which manage sensitive information such as credit card numbers, passwords, or other private information. An ISAPI filter hosted in MMC, ThreatSentry is comprised of an application firewall and behavior anomaly detection engine. Server requests are filtered through a knowledgebase of known attack signatures, untrusted IPs and other attack characteristics and an evolving system baseline to detect any untrusted activity and prevent new or known attacks that target IIS vulnerabilities or open access points.



“ThreatSentry’s depth of protection and versatility are its defining features,” said Privacyware Chief Technologist, Dr. Konstantin Malkov. “Our customers conduct regular audits against their systems and when vulnerabilities in their servers and Web applications are revealed, they often find that either the default application firewall configuration or the behavioral engine already addresses the issue. If not, ThreatSentry is designed to enable administrators to easily implement new defense techniques and achieve the most comprehensive and proactive protection possible.”



ThreatSentry supports single or multiple server environments and provides protection from an array of documented exploitive techniques including Directory Traversal, Cross-site scripting, Parameter Manipulation, Buffer Overflow, Denial of Service, SQL Injection, Parser Evasion, High-bit Shellcode, Printer Protocol, and Remote Data Services, but also stops any unusual activity falling outside acceptable patterns of use.



ThreatSentry is available for purchase or 30-day trial download via the Privacyware web site: http://www.privacyware.com or through an authorized Privacyware reseller. ThreatSentry pricing starts at $399 per server. Volume pricing is available by calling 732-212-8110 x235. To locate a reseller, please visit Privacyware at http://www.privacyware.com/sales.html. ThreatSentry supports Microsoft Windows Server 2000/2003 and Internet Information Services (IIS) 5.0/6.0 platforms.



About Privacyware

Privacyware is an innovative provider of multi-layered endpoint defense and enterprise security intelligence software. Our products increase the level of protection from new and known malware and intrusions on individual, small business, and large enterprise computing environments and enable enterprise administrators, security analysts, and security and compliance officers to more thoroughly understand the environments for which they are responsible and to more effectively identify and comprehend malicious and/or deviant activity. For more information, please visit: www.privacyware.com



