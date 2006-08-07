Bromley’s “The Glades” Sensational Summer of Events Kicks Off with Football Photo Exhibition - 31st July – 3rd September

Bromley, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --Summer at “The Glades” will certainly be football crazy as a series of fantastic family events begin on the 31st July. Celebrated female sports photographer, Hy Money leads the way in an exhibition featuring archive pictures from her book “Hy on Palace”. See your Eagles heroes as you never seen them before as Hy captures the highs and lows in a celebration of Crystal Palace’s 2005 Centenary year. Alongside it are previously unseen archive photographs by Peter Robinson and Doug Cheeseman in “1966 Uncovered”. This photographic legacy of a fantastic event captures the distinct atmosphere from the 1966 World Cup forming a historical tribute and captivating those who remember the events of 1966 and the generation of fans who remain enthralled by the beautiful game.



The Glades Marketing Manager Maria Cooper tells of the inspiration behind the event. “We may not have won the World Cup, but football continues to thrive as our national sport, loved by millions. We are hoping to create a series of activities and workshops that will appeal to families and fans alike. We hope that football fans will come along to The Glades and enjoy our fantastic collection of nostalgia and precious memories. This year at The Glades we have something for everyone!”



Crystal Palace supporter and Croydon local man Paul Rogers is eagerly anticipating events at The Glades. “I’ve been a lifelong Palace supporter and first went to watch them with my dad when I was seven. With the new season approaching there are always high hopes and expectations. Hy’s pictures evoke memories of the past successes and near misses that are all part of following the Eagles. The exhibition at The Glades will be a great opportunity to share this history with other local fans together with being able to enjoy activities for all the family”.



As well as these trips down football memory lane families can enjoy a range of activities and entertainment from Flag Workshops and Face Painting to creating your own World Cup and Table Football. The week’s events culminate in the ultimate soccer experience – Goalstriker – where you can pitch your striking skill against a virtual goalkeeper.



Maria continues “Goalstriker uses the latest infra red technology to create a real shoot-out experience. We can even record the position and velocity of the ball and can also produce a real match atmosphere with crowd noise and lighting. You can really know what it feels like to be under pressure to score that penalty. We are thrilled to have this kind of activity at The Glades. We hope it will provide an exciting end to a summer celebration of football and provide a great build up to the new season”.



The Glades Summer Activity schedule runs from the 31st July to the 3rd September. The exhibition featuring Hy Money’s “Hy on Palace” and “1966 Uncovered” will be held in the central atrium for the duration. Other events include Table Football, Wave a Flag Workshops, Juggling Footballer, Make Your Own World Cup, Rosette Workshops, Face Painting and painting your own Football Ceramic Coin Bank. For more information contact Customer Services, The Glades Shopping Centre.

Tel: 0208 466 8899.



