ServePath Announces New Gigabit Port Upgrade Service

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2006 --ServePath, a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, today announced its new Gigabit Port Upgrade service, which allows businesses an affordable way to meet the increasing need for higher burstable bandwidth capacity. ServePath’s Gigabit upgrade option allows Internet traffic to burst beyond 100Mbps and is priced at just $99 per month per server.



One of the first to offer Gigabit Internet connections as an upgrade with its dedicated server packages, ServePath provides the option at a reasonable cost with no long-term contract required. For companies whose Internet applications or web sites are bandwidth intensive and require the ability to burst beyond 100Mbps, ServePath’s Gigabit upgrade option is a seamless, affordable solution.



“Our new Gigabit port upgrade option allows businesses to scale so that when they have a sudden surge of traffic, their hosting infrastructure can handle it,” said John Keagy, president, ServePath. “Even if they don’t find they need the higher burst capability all the time, this option reassures them that when they need it, it will be there without the requirement to set anything up or pay additional fees.”



With data rates doubling every 18 months, businesses are experiencing an increasing need for Gigabit connectivity, which allows Internet traffic to burst beyond the 100 Mbps line rate of standard Ethernet.



“Many hosting providers throttle port speed to 10Mbps, or sometimes even 4 Mbps or less,” Keagy continued. “ServePath has always given our customers a full 100Mbps, but now our Gigabit upgrade option will give companies an even greater ability to harness the power of our Screaming-Fast Network™. When their product launch exceeds their wildest expectations or their company makes the front page of The New York Times or Yahoo, their site will be ready for the increase in traffic.”



ServePath’s dedicated hosting solutions and managed services are immediately available. For more information, please contact ServePath at www.ServePath.com, or call 1-866-321-7284.



About ServePath

ServePath is a leading dedicated server provider and hosting specialist, providing custom solutions and managed services for businesses that need a powerful Internet hosting platform. Thousands of companies worldwide look to ServePath for its reliability, customization, and speed. ServePath also provides colocation services through its ColoServe division. The employee-owned company has been in business for five years, with offices and its own data center in San Francisco, one of the world’s top Internet centers.



Copyright 2006 ServePath. All rights reserved. Any trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



