Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Warehouse Surgical Demolition Project in West Virginia

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., (website: http://www.dallascontracting.com) a specialized contractor providing demolition services, onsite concrete aggregate crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, completed the surgical demolition / separation of a warehouse addition in West Virginia.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting) was contracted by Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc. to separate (“surgically demolish”) a 15,000 square foot warehouse addition from the main warehouse in preparation of a warehouse expansion. Three (3) large carbon steel storage tanks within the inner courtyard also needed to be demolished. The project needed to be completed in no more then two weeks.



Several tasks need to be completed prior to the start of demolition activities. All utilities were disconnected. An asbestos inspection was also conducted and no asbestos was present (no asbestos abatement was required). The storage tanks were also checked to make sure they were empty.



Dallas Contracting first needed to separate the building addition from the main warehouse section that was to remain intact. This was accomplished utilizing laborers with torches in man-lifts. The connecting steel beam and bolts were carefully cut via torch cutting. Once the adjoining walls and connections had been severed, the addition was carefully pulled away from the main structure utilizing a large excavator with a bucket and thumb attachment. The separated warehouse addition was then demolished utilizing an excavator with shear with assistance from laborers with cutting torches. The steel tanks were also demolished via hydraulic shear and torch cutting.



Debris was carefully separated from recyclable materials via a bobcat and laborers and then loaded and shipped offsite for disposal. Steel and metals were sent offsite for scrap metal recycling. The slab and foundations remained so there was no concrete recycling or disposal.



The project was completed ahead of schedule (less then two weeks) and without incident or injury.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Building Demolition, Onsite Concrete Aggregate Crushing and Recycling, Environmental Remediation, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Dallas Contracting Co. Inc. also sells used and surplus equipment and inventory on their website http://www.dallascontracting.com/index.php?mod=ForSale and http://www.dallascontracting.com/EBAYusedequipment.html



Contact:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com



