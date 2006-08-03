Lollipopwear.com an Awesome New Kids Apparel Website for Today’s Hip Parents

Davenport, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2006 --New kids t-shirt company features a line of designer toddler wear that’s a change from the cute and fluffy bunnies and puppies look that we wore when we were babies. Now, our kids can dress cool like we would’ve wanted to.



One day, Teresa Moody, graphic designer and mom of three, was shopping for new clothes for her baby and came across the same outfit that she had bought her oldest daughter (now sixteen) when she was little and realized that baby styles never change. She decided then and there that kids needed a new look and to stand out in the crowd instead of blending in.



Lollipopwear’s line includes toddler tees, onesies, baby caps and baby bibs with fun stuff on them like, “Copyright 2006,” “Future Rock Star,” “Fabulous” and the ever popular tattoo shirt adorning “Mom” or “Dad.” There’s also a custom apparel line that you can send a photo of your child, pet, or other family member and they’ll make it into their own unique pop art shirt that nobody else owns.



Baby isn’t the only one who can be cool. They carry shirts with skulls and tattoos for big brother and sister, “Hottie Mommy” and other sayings on tees and hip maternity wear for mom, and custom shirts for dad.



"Celebrities and new parents are taking advantage of dressing their little ones in cool clothes,” states Moody, “As a designer, I wanted to help my kids express themselves too.”



Moody did decide to add SOME generic sayings to the over 25 designs with the “Daddy’s Boy” in bright blue and “Daddy‘s Baby” in pink at the request of her husband. But they sell right next to her popular “Punk Baby” and “Punk Princess.”



Look for Lollipopwear’s popular tees and bibs to be in two celebrity baby’s gift bags this fall. “We are VERY excited about that,” says Moody. “We’ll let you know which famous babies will be wearing them when they get them.”



A full view of Lollipopwear’s line is available by visiting the company’s website http://www.lollipopwear.com . Priced from $9.99-$39 retail, these products are perfect for baby showers and holiday . Email: admin@lollipopwear.com or Ring (563)391 -7065





