Dextrus Prosoft and SpikeSource Team to Deliver Open Source Solutions to Silicon Valley Start-Ups

Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2006 --Dextrus Prosoft today announced that it has joined the SpikeSource Solution Provider Program to deliver business-ready open source applications to early stage technology firms. Dextrus Prosoft will offer services to tailor Spike™ Ignited Content Management and Spike™ Certified Customer Relationship Management solutions to meet the requirements of companies that want Fortune 500-class infrastructure at a price that will please ‘Series A’ Investors.



"This is a very strategic addition for us," noted Dextrus Prosoft Chief Technologist Himanshu Yadava. "Early stage technology firms require flexible portals with custom content, rich CRM systems and powerful collaboration tools from Day One. Our services – along with Spike Ignited solutions – will help technology start-ups secure a competitive advantage at a cost that won’t require additional financing.”



Dextrus Prosoft’s solutions will extend SpikeSource solutions for Web Content Management and Customer Relationship Management. All Spike Ignited and Spike Certified solutions are sold with Spike™ Net, a software update, maintenance and support service that delivers proactive solution-specific support.



"Dextrus Prosoft understands how open source applications are transforming early stage companies,” explained John Golob, SpikeSource Vice President of North America Sales. “SpikeSource applauds Dextrus Prosoft’s vision. Together, we look forward to empowering the tech market with powerful, business-ready solutions without the high licensing costs of traditional proprietary software solutions.”



To learn more about Spike Ignited and Spike Certified open source solutions for the early stage technology market, please contact info@dextrusprosoft.com.



About Dextrus Prosoft

Dextrus Prosoft provides project management and systems development leadership - to information technology, telecommunication, finance & banking industries. This leadership is applied to fulfilling tactical and strategic objectives, and is witnessed through the disciplined application of project management protocol, a requirements based activities approach, and premier technical and managerial talents. The logical integration of these factors produces tailored and innovative best solutions, systems, and practices. Combined with a passion for excellence, honest and ethical conduct, and uncompromising integrity, we achieve high quality results and consistently meet our commitments for our clients.