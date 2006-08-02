South Coast Medical Center for New Medicine, Inc. on the Move

Tustin, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2006 --On August 8, 2006, South Coast Medical Center for New Medicine, Inc., a leader in traditional medicine, along with alternative, holistic, naturopathic, homeopathic, anti-aging, and herbal treatment remedies, is moving to their new and larger location in Irvine.



Medical Director Leigh Erin Connealy, MD announced, “Our business is expanding at such a rapid pace we need more space. Our new state-of-the-art facility at 6 Hughes, Suite 100 will continue to provide cutting edge treatments for illness, bioidenticial hormone balancing, and whole body wellness for men and women. Our practitioners remain dedicated to exceeding their patients’ expectations of wellness.”



Exciting new ancillary services will include cosmetic facial procedures for anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, hydrotherapy, infrared sauna and ionic body cleanse for detoxification, massage therapy for relaxation and pain relief. There will also be lectures/programs on nutrition, weight loss and healthy living to encourage a better quality of life.



The new arrival of a 64-slice CT scan machine will be available in the clinic, which is one of the few available in Orange County. It can capture every millimeter of tissue in the body in just a few seconds, and give practitioners virtual crystal-clear images just minutes later. This will allow for better patient care, especially for heart and artery problems.



To schedule an appointment, please call 949.680.1880.



For additional information, please call Denise Messenger at 714.669.4446.



