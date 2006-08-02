The Quality Group Forms Distribution Partnership with Element K

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2006 --The Quality Group today announced a distribution partnership with Element K. With this partnership, Element K will sell and distribute The Quality Group’s comprehensive course libraries in Lean, Six Sigma, Statistics and Statistical Process Control (SPC).



As a distribution partner, Element K will offer The Quality Group’s suite of continuous improvement courses. Adding these courses enables the Learning Solutions Company to offer best-in-class Lean Six Sigma training to their clients, as well as comprehensive reference tools and work aids. With these courses, companies can consistently train 10 or 10,000 Yellow Belts, Green Belts or Black Belts in Lean and Six Sigma.



Since 1992, The Quality Group has been providing customized continuous improvement courses to companies of all sizes, including many Fortune 500 organizations worldwide. In addition to its courseware, The Quality Group provides a robust learning portal that can manage, track, and report for drill-down analysis and optimal training results. The courses deliver engaging, interactive instruction, scenario-based practice activities, pre-and post assessments, and numerous “how-to” reference tools.



For nearly 25 years, Element K has provided training and development services to thousands of organizations world-wide, with over 2,300 e-learning courses in a multitude of subjects, 1,300 print courseware titles, a learning platform, hands-on labs, professional certifications, managed services and integration services.



Companies implement Lean and Six Sigma to eliminate waste and reduce variation in products and processes. The net results of projects are really what companies focus on: fewer defects, shorter cycle times, lower costs, higher revenues, and increased customer satisfaction. Companies that have not deployed Lean Six Sigma have been shown to spend up to 40% of their revenues fixing process defects, whereas companies employing process improvements spend less than 5% on corrective measures.



“We are delighted that Element K has selected The Quality Group as its partner for process improvement e-learning,” said Rob Stewart, President & CEO of The Quality Group. “Element K is an e-learning pace-setter on the global stage and they truly understand how effective learning systems can drive bottom-line financial impact. We have great confidence that with Element K’s highly respected team of sales professionals, first-rate e-learning systems and extensive support capabilities, customers will derive maximum ROI from their investment in The Quality Group’s Lean Six Sigma blended e-learning courseware.”



About The Quality Group

As a leading blended learning solutions provider, The Quality Group helps corporations worldwide deliver highly effective blended learning in continuous improvement with 50+ e-learning modules in Lean, Six Sigma, Statistics, and SPC, a web-based portal for 24/7 learning and reference tools, and consulting services that build the proper blend of instructor-led materials with e-learning for optimal learning results. The Quality Group’s e-learning solutions deliver rich content, carefully crafted instructional design, and compelling interactivity with video, graphics, audio, and self-assessments. Established in 1992, The Quality Group has offices in Atlanta, GA and Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit www.thequalitygroup.net.

