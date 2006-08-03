Four County Fairs for Visitors to Enjoy a Sampling of the Pocono Mountains' Simpler Joys

Pocono Mountains, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2006 --This summer the Pocono Mountains four-county region will again host annual fairs for Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties. These fairs provide food, fun and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy.



The 7th Annual Carbon County Fair, located at the Little Gap Highway in Palmerton, has something for everyone. From August 9-13, those who want to get away can enjoy a quiet country setting, but by nightfall on Wednesday and Sunday, can experience plenty of color and noise with the skies lighting up for a firework spectacle. The fair will open at 3pm and close at 11pm nightly and will feature an African Safari theme. Admission is $4 per person with children 10 and under free. This fee includes musical and midway entertainment.



Monroe’s Annual County Fair, the 85th Annual West End Fair, located in Gilbert will be held August 27-September 2. The fair features amusement rides, pony rides, craft tent, petting zoo, band shell, live entertainment and more. Gates open at 10am. Admission is $4 per person for individuals 13 years of age or older. Amusement rides and select activities require additional fees.



The Pike County Fair is a family fun event for all ages. This year’s event will be held at the Best Western Inn at Hunt’s Landing in Matamoras August 22-26. The fair includes agricultural exhibits, entertainment, demolition derby, food and much more. Be sure not to miss out on all the excitement.



The 144th Annual Wayne County Fair will be held on August 4-12 at the fairgrounds in Honesdale. Fair features a stunt show, fire fighter's competition, demolition derby, 4-wheel drive truck-pull, harness racing, fireworks, woodmen's competition, farm tractor pull, horse pull and more. Make it a family tradition. Cost is $7 per person (18mos and older). Midway opens at noon.



