Frieda's Healthy Snacks Are Sure To Make the Grade with Kids and Moms for Back-To-School

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2006 --With Back-to-School season upon us, parents are heading out to buy a list of supplies for their kids. One thing sure to be on that list is snacks and Frieda’s, The Original, Reliable and Inventive specialty produce company, wants to help Moms buy the right ones. They’re a company dedicated to healthy eating and they know how important, and challenging, it is to get kids to eat right.



“As a mother of two, I know the key to a good sack lunch is balancing what is healthy with what kids will want to eat,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President and CEO. “Frieda’s offers an array of fruits, vegetables and snacks which accomplish just that.”



Frieda’s kid-friendly snacks include their naturally Dried Fruit line of Cherries, Strawberries, Bananas, Cranberries and Blueberries, Soy Nuts, with less fat and more fiber than traditional nuts, and Sugar Snap™ Peas that can be enjoyed pod and all.



What about fruit? Frieda’s has juicy Donut® Peaches, tangy Baby Kiwifruit, sweet Baby and Red Bananas and refreshing Starfruit. In October, Moms can look for bite-sized Kumquats and little Lady Apples, the perfect size for kids.



And Frieda’s healthy snacks aren’t just for the playground.



“If the cupboards are full of greasy potato chips and sugary sweets, that’s what a hungry child will grab when they come home from school,” said Caplan. “But when a kitchen is full of Frieda’s fruits and snacks, a Mom can be sure her child will reach for something healthy.”



With Frieda’s the snack possibilities are endless, but here are a few favorites.



• Stock the fridge with French-fry style strips of crunchy Jicama and bite-sized chunks of refreshing melon

• Slice sweet Asian Pears and drizzle with honey

• Grab a handful of Ready-to-Eat Soybeans and sprinkle with a touch of salt

• Combine your child’s favorite chilled veggies and a touch of ranch dressing and roll in a Frieda’s Colored Sushi Wrap

• For a special treat, fill a French-Style Crepe with fresh berries and a splash of fat-free whipped cream



So whether looking for something to add to a sack lunch or an after school treat, Frieda’s has the snacks, fruits and vegetables that parents know are healthy and kids think are delicious.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.





