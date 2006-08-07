Housebuying.Eu Launches Website to Aid Overseas Property Investing

Manchester, England, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --HouseBuying.eu this week launched a new website aimed at providing overseas property investors with the information required to purchase property in over 25 featured European countries. The property market in each country has been evaluated by the HouseBuying.eu team in terms of investment potential, property pricing, purchase procedure and property hotspots.



HouseBuying.eu illustrates that across much of Europe (in particular the former eastern European nations recently admitted to the European Union) there is a housing boom with large financial gains to be made in property in the Czech Republic, the Baltic States and Bulgaria amongst others. The attraction of property investment in Europe has been compounded by the removal of restrictions on foreigners buying property in a number of the newly admitted EU nations and as a consequence many property markets are currently seeing massive growth.



HouseBuying.eu provides an in depth guide to the property market of each of the featured European nations which is split into several sections. Initially an introduction is provided to each nation providing general country specific information. The site is then split into detailed country specific sections offering advice on investment potential and property pricing, buying procedure, property hotspots, location and demographics.



The buying guide area of the site provides details on the steps required to buy property in a given country with a focus on the legal requirements, local customs and the applicable buying fees. The investment potential and property pricing section provides an investigation into the current property market and evaluates whether future rises are likely, as well as noting the typical guide prices for properties in hotspot areas. Areas of high investor interest are detailed in the hotspots section with additional demographic and geographic statistics for the respective countries.



