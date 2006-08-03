Langmeier Backup: Remedy Against the Loss of Data

Pfäffikon, Switzerland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2006 --Our daily lives and routines increasingly depend on information stored on computer our hard drives: Contracts and contacts, appointments, e-mails, spread sheets, presentations and digital photos. A total or partial loss of such information is equivalent to a major disaster for business users and increasingly, for home users too. The simple reason why such catastrophes happen is the lack of backups and if backups have been made they can be out of date or faulty. The Swiss data security developer Langmeier said: “The launch of Backup 3.2 puts special emphasis on making routine backups easier and avoiding backup errors”.



In cases of theft, fire or flooding insurance money will cover in most cases the purchase of replacement equipment, though usually not the cost associated with recovering the data. It is an often overlooked fact, that the data is much more valuable than the PC or hard drive. A virus or a defect on the hard disk can quickly cause havoc. In that case, recent versions of files may have been affected and earlier backup versions are required. That is why it is so important to run backups on a regular basis with history and version tracking. According to “Langmeier Backup” the software was developed with the objective to overcome barriers to running backups by making the routine simpler and automatic, running in the background and avoiding interruptions in the work routine on the PC or network. The backups can also be stored to any location on the computer, the network which Windows can recognize as a drive or to an ftp server over the internet, where the application can also apply 256Bit encryption. The backup data can be accessed at these locations at any time, using a file path resembling the original, which makes the backup files usable.



Any user who considers his or her data relevant should routinely run backups. The latest version 3.2 of Langmeier Backup has been launched on August 2nd, 2006. With this release the Swiss software developer gave the English language interface and services a mayor overhaul. A trial version of Langmeier Backup Software is ready for download, providing an opportunity to test the ease of use and range of practical features, positioning this software high up the league of professional backup applications. The Swiss founder Urs Langmeier said: “It has never been as easy for a backup administrator to take care of the complete data backup security."



Langmeier Backup 3.2 features:



Runs backups of Office documents in the background while they are open.

Langmeier Backup can backup files in the background, even when these are open in the Office-Application.



Backup Email from Outlook and Outlook Express, as well as Internet Favourites.

The backup application supports all versions of Outlook from 97 to 2000, 2002, XP and 2003. In addition, the latest Outlook Express versions 4, 5 and 6 are also being supported.



Modern, easy to understand, graphic user interface in the familiar Windows XP appearance.



The "Clean-up" feature helps freeing up space.



Backing up to FTP-Servers as well as to a network location.



Langmeier Backup does not interrupt the user.

With the backup technology used, work on the computer can continue interrupted, while a backup is running in the background. Langmeier Backup uses the least resources necessary, so that users can continue working without interruption and at the same path - even when large volumes of data are involved.



100% NTFS-compatible data backup.

File extensions and properties will be backed up, including the file security settings.



Data backup with history and version tracking.

Access older versions of any backup file at anytime. Set-up a history or version logging for any individual file and/or file type.



Data backup online with 256Bit encryption and Zip-compression.

Langmeier Backup can backup files over the internet, using 256Bit-encryption technology and Zip-compression.



Langmeier Backup shows which files have been backed up.

After each backup it can be checked and verified which files have been secured.



Backup to external hard disks, Zip-drives, network locations, ftp-server and most other types of data media.



Central Backup for company networks.

Langmeier Backup can backup workstations on a company network to a central location (requires network license).



When creating shortcuts to the backup commands a double click on the shortcut suffices to start the backup. The computer can be used normally, while the data is being backed up in the background.



An unlimited number of backup orders can be processed for different dates, intervals in manual or automatic form.



Files and folders can be inserted into the backup through drag and drop.



“Try before you buy”

Langmeier Backup 3.2 is available as a free 30 day trial version (3.4 MB) from http://www.langmeier-backup.com. A full version single user license costs $56.- / €42. The program runs on all versions of Windows from Windows 95 to XP/2003.



