Last Atlantis Capital Management Establishes Back-up Operations

St. Thomas, USVI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announced it will maintain office space in St. Charles, IL as a back-up to its primary operations center in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands.



Last Atlantis, a full-service alternative investment management company, will continue to be headquartered in St. Thomas with all trading, fund administration and sales activities. The St. Charles office, located at 525 Dunham, St. Charles, IL 60174 will provide the firm with a centralized US mainland address for back-up operations.



About Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC



Last Atlantis Capital Management (St. Thomas, USVI) develops and markets innovative alternative products. The Last Atlantis Master Fund is master-feeder offering currently providing investors access to eleven segregated share classes. The company is founded on the experience and expertise of managing directors Irwin Berger and Stig Ostgaard, one of the original Richard Dennis “Turtles”, and the incubator and trading technology of Last Atlantis Capital, LLC, a professional trading firm.



For more information, please contact Tom Heffernan via phone at 1-340-777-5170, via email at theffernan@lacm-usvi.com or online at www.lacm-usvi.com.



