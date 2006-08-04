MarketingExperiments.com Free Web Clinic to Address 2006 Holiday Season Merchandising Calendar

Atlantic Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --While parents stretch their budgets this month for back-to-school supplies, clothes and accessories, retailers and marketing professionals are already preparing to make “Holiday Season 2006” the most profitable buying period yet. To help marketers’ planning efforts, MarketingExperiments.com (MEC) has created and will present a five-month merchandising blueprint and calendar in a free Web clinic titled “MEC Merchandising Calendar for the Fall and Holiday Season 2006” to be held Wednesday August 9, 2006 at 4:00 p.m. EST.



“Recent studies show that 45 percent of consumers say they will begin their holiday shopping before Thanksgiving and 41 percent say they will be finished with their holiday shopping by early December,” said Nick Usborne, senior editor at MEC. “For marketers this means many consumers will be done with their holiday shopping weeks or months before many companies get into the swing of their holiday season marketing campaigns. This teleconference will help online marketers create a tailored merchandising plan and calendar, breaking tasks down by the months, weeks and days by which they should be accomplished.”



The one-hour teleconference will also cover topics including preparing individual product promotion, testing company platform and technologies to avoid crashes or delays, hiring and training sufficient personnel and creating promotions and pay-per-click campaigns specific to the holiday season.



Those interested in attending the free Web clinic can sign up at https://www.gotomeeting.com/register/515085366.



MarketingExperiments.com has been named one of 2005’s best online marketing sites by KnowThis.com and tests every conceivable methodology to determine which online strategies and tactics are the most successful to improve site traffic, conversion and product sales.



