Screaming Bee Provides Voice Changing Game Resources for Counter-Strike

Middleton, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --Screaming Bee LLC has created an online gaming information area for players of Counter-Strike. This provides gamers with education and tips on how to best use MorphVOX voice-changing software with Counter-Strike. This is one of the many game-related articles found in the Screaming Bee Gamer Information Center (GIC).



“We are seeing a significant number Counter-Strike players who use voice chat. There is a need for this resource,” explains Shawn Pourchot, President of Screaming Bee. “Our Game Information Center has expanded to include information helpful to Counter-Strike players who are looking to integrate MorphVOX with the game.”



As a regular player of Counter-Strike, Pourchot is a strong proponent of providing educational material on how best to use voice changing with the game’s built-in audio channel. Much of the material in this resource was drawn from his interaction with fellow gamers. In addition to providing tips on integrating MorphVOX with the game, the new educational page includes information on how to optimally use voice changing with Counter-Strike.



The Counter-Strike GIC resource can be found here: http://www.screamingbee.com/support/morphdoc/MorphGamesCS.aspx . Players who need more information can browse the detailed FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions) page or the MorphVOX documentation area. The Screaming Bee Voice Clinic or Support Team is also available for further assistance.



MorphVOX can be used with other online games, like World of Warcraft, GuildWars, Eve Online, and much more. It works well with many of the online chat clients, such as TeamSpeak, Ventrilo, and Skype.



MorphVOX is currently being used by thousands of online gamers around the world to change their voice. Players can now speak like their character, whether they choose to sound like the opposite gender, an enormous troll or a tiny pixie.



About Screaming Bee LLC – Provider of voice software and solutions for online games and messenger-related applications. For more information regarding our products, including MorphVOX, please visit our site at http://www.screamingbee.com



Counter-Strike is a trademark of Valve Corporation. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.



