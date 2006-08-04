Bombay, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --Indialinks.com, one the India's largest web hosting provider & .IN Accredited Registrar, today announced launch of SpamGuard Plus, Corporate version of SpamGuard.



SpamGuard is Web based cost effective, reliable & time saving spam filtering solution for individuals & corporates. With no hardware or software requirement & with integration of 9 different level of filtering & advanced features like Challenge Response, DNSBL/RBL based filtering, White Listing, Black Listing, Custom Filters & many more, SpamGuard gives you the directive to monitor, filter emails and avoid spam.



SpamGuard Plus offers Group functionality & Administrator modules especially developed for corporate environments.



Group functionality virtually combines authorization list set by every user into a common list which automatically is applied to all users within your domain, saving time from repeat management of rule sets & authorizing senders by individual users. With SpamGuard Plus, Administrators can view & manage entire group's anti-spam activity from a single login.



"Today dealing with spam mails is a primary concern for any individual, corporate or organization leading to deprivation in the efficient productivity and monetary loss. SpamGuard Plus is developed specially for corporate environments allowing simple management of anti-spam activity with a great flexibility." says Mr. Bhavin Chandarana, CEO of IndiaLinks.



SpamGuard Plus empowers corporates to achieve high detection rates of spam mails, saving precious time, bandwidth and other resources.



For more information visit http://www.indialinks.com/spamguard



