Control Windows Better, Now In Multi-Monitor Mode

Krasnoyarsk, Russian Federation -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --Actual Tools, the leading innovator in desktop enhancement technologies, announces the release of version 4.1 of Actual Window Manager. New to this version is a full support for multiple monitors taking part in displaying Windows desktop.



Beginning with Windows 98, the popular OS has a support for multiple monitors. Sitting on a desk side by side or one on top of the other, monitors can be connected via several video cards or one card with several outlets. When the physical configuration of the monitors is set up, the OS allows users to stretch their desktop over several monitors and use it as you would on a bigger screen. You can move shortcuts and windows smoothly between the screens even though monitors may have different resolutions and color depths.



Version 4.1 of Actual Window Manager is unique thanks to its full support for multiple monitors, which are used to display a Windows desktop. After installation, the software allows users to select a monitor to display a particular window at its startup or move a window between the screens on the fly. Instead of dragging it from one place to another manually, users can do it with only one mouse click on the appropriate icon on the window’s title bar. The precious addition to this is the ability to adjust window size in according to the target monitor’s resolution so the window will always be visible in whole.



In developing the multi-monitor support, engineers have expanded the list options that define the size of a window. Users can now specify the size of a window in percents from the current monitor (the one that currently displays a window) or from the entire virtual desktop. What’s more, the program automatically positions a window with regard to a current monitor when the “Align window” option is used. There has been added an ability to quickly stretch a window over the desktop by right-clicking on any place on a window. A right-click on the standard Maximize titlebar button stretches a window over the entire virtual screen.



If you would like to know more about the multi-monitor support in version 4.1 of Actual Window Manager, you can read the article “How Can Actual Window Manager Help Multi-monitor Users?” which is located at http://www.ActualTools.com/articles/detail.php?ID=1103. You can also download an evaluation copy of AWM and see the advantages of the new version on your own. The download link is http://www.ActualTools.com/files/aimsetup.exe.



About Actual Tools

Actual Tools is a technology company that specializes in desktop enhancement applications for the Windows OS. The company was founded in 2001 by software engineer Michael Tretyakov. Providing innovative solutions and services, Actual Tools helps people, both home and corporate users, innovate and increase their computational efficiency. Actual Tools is the author of such top sellers as Actual Title Buttons, Actual Transparent Window, Actual Window Guard, Actual Window Menu, Actual Window Minimizer, and Actual Window Rollup. For more information about the company and its products, visit http://www.ActualTools.com/.



