Worldwide Industrial Marketplace Introduces The New and Improved HVAC Equipment Directory

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --The industrial portal Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, known as WIM and a division of Donald LaBelle Associates, announced today it has completed production of its new online HVAC equipment directory, designed specifically for buyers and wholesalers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning products.



HVAC equipment and accessories available in the directory include, but not limited to HVAC systems, controls, air filters, software, new and used parts, tools, ducts, ventilation, HVAC testing equipment, industrial units, vacuums, compressors, cleaning supplies, HVAC condensers, dampers, ducting, thermostat, facility air conditioners, clean room duct cleaners.



Suppliers available in the directory include HVAC service and installation contractors, technicians, manufacturers, metal fabricators, distributors, wholesalers, exporters and manufacturer representatives.



The HVAC equipment directory is available to access at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/hvac_equipment.html



According the company's Business Director, Frank Wallace, WIM launched the original HVAC equipment directory several years ago with just a few hundred company listings, has since made much needed improvements. "Users wanted a directory that was easier to browse and with keyword search capability, " says Wallace. "The new HVAC equipment directory has those features and access is still open to the public, there are no registration requirements."



He added, "Previously HVAC equipment was often difficult to find online. Although there were several HVAC directories available, most of them focused on contractors, rather than the actual supply of equipment. WIM changed that with its original directory of HVAC equipment suppliers.



Worldwide Industrial Marketplace plans to launch additional industrial directories and buying guides over the next few months.



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



The Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, established in 2003, is an international directory of manufacturers, exporters, distributors and suppliers offering an extensive selection of industrial supplies, equipment and machinery. Qualified companies are welcome to submit a listing at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/freelisting.html



