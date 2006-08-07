Atlanta Coffeehouse Welcomes Musician Andy Loflin

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --It's been more than a year since Charlotte-based singer/songwriter Andy Loflin has been on stage...an unusual hiatus for a musician that has been performing non-stop around the South since he was fifteen years old. It was, however, time well spent -- taking a step back from performing and concentrating on writing and recording a new solo album due out at the end of 2006. But before the songs are forever immortalized in digital format, Andy Loflin will be trying them out on audiences across the Southeast this summer. The short eleven-city tour will showcase many new songs slated for the upcoming album in a stripped-down acoustic setting. The 2006 Coffeehouse Tour kicks off in Raleigh, NC, on August 3.



Inman Perk Coffee is pleased to welcome Andy to its Inman Park location for a live performance as part of his Coffeehouse Tour. On Thursday, August 10, from 8 to 10 p.m., customers can enjoy the music for free while enjoying the menu items Inman Perk offers including a variety of hot and cold beverages, including smoothies, chai tea, and espresso drinks. Inman Perk also offers a selection of decadent desserts, and free wifi is available for customers' use.



About Andy Loflin

Music has always been a part of Andy Loflin. He realized the moment he heard "Revolution" by The Beatles that his life had changed...something inside him turned on and it's been running ever since. At fourteen, he picked up his first guitar and instantly began writing and recording music. With several these accomplishments already under his belt at the age of 25, he has very little regrets. In 2005, he left a regionally successful rock band, Remains of the Day, and moved to Charlotte, North Carolina. Now he's in the studio revisiting his roots while making his first solo recordings since 1997. At heart he is a singer/songwriter and that is what he's putting into his music. At times it's simple, and at other times the music is elaborate, but at the core it is all just about the song.



About Inman Perk Coffee, LLC

Inman Perk Coffee is a family-owned coffeeshop with two locations in the metro Atlanta, Georgia, area. Its flagship location is located in its namesake Atlanta neighborhood of Inman Park, and its second location is located in Flowery Branch, near Lake Lanier. Inman Perk Coffee serves specialty coffee and espresso drinks, teas and smoothies, along with decadent desserts and pastries, in a friendly, laid-back environment with free wifi. Visit http://www.inmanperkcoffee.com.