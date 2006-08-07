Fire Victims Non-Profit Organization Updates its Branding Strategy

Montreal, Quebec, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --Arkansas-based Care for the Kids is a non-profit charitable organization that specializes in promoting fire safety, prevention and education. Recently, they updated their image and logo thanks to a design contest for non-profits held by Logobee.com.



Children are very often the first victims of fire related incidents in the home. The Care for the Kids organization was founded to help educate and prevent incidents but also to burn victims cope with everyday life after an accident. In doing so, they offer a variety of programs and services to individuals, agencies, organizations and businesses.



For the logo design, they wanted something that would convey fire prevention and child safety, but wanted to stay away from the traditional fire imagery. In the final layout, a parent’s hand acts as the roof of a house, safely covering the three children inside. Using these symbols, the logo effectively communicates the importance of fire safety in the home.



The underlying goal of Care for the Kids is to forge long-term relationships with agencies and emergency response networks to help promote fire safety education in the home. In addition, they actively seek out financial aid for victims of accidental fires and their families. It is hoped that with the updated logo, Care for the Kids will be in a better position to market their programs and services to the public.



About LogoBee.com:



LogoBee is a leading creator of custom logo designs and stationery design. They host an annual logo design makeover event for non-profits, and submissions for next year’s makeover event will be held later on in the fall. Stay tuned for more makeover updates at http://www.logobee.com/contact/contest.htm



