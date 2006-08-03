NAUG and gomembers at October Annual Conference in Chicagoland

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --The National AMS Users’ Group’s (NAUG) Eleventh Annual Conference is heading north for 2006. For the first time ever, the conference will be held in the Chicago-area. On October 18-20, the group will take over the Doubletree Hotel in Arlington Heights, Illinois to discuss Q™ and other gomembers’ association management solutions. The underlying theme of this technology conference, “Sweet Home Chicago,” is the Chicago blues.



On Wednesday morning, before the conference begins, Gloria McCarthy from WorkShop! in Louisville, Kentucky will lead a three-hour session on creative thinking and problem solving. The conference itself will kick off with lunch and a welcome by NAUG President, Mark Lowry from Refrigeration Service Engineers Society. gomembers will provide a product update, including information on Q™ and Great Plains. Next customers will have the opportunity to shape the future of Q with an ideas session. The afternoon ends with a keynote speaker to be announced at a later date.



Thursday is a full conference day of breakout sessions. The topics cover data entry, reporting/data mining, membership, meetings/exhibits, and commerce transactions.



In addition, there will be a special session covering how to prepare for a Q migration – presented by current Q customers and an association management speaker. It is a good opportunity to ask questions. The evening will be capped off with dinner and dancing in downtown Chicago. For more information about what to do while in Chicago, visit http://www.cityofchicago.org or http://www.choosechicago.com/.



The last day of the conference will focus on test plans and development plus website usability. A post-conference self-guided tour is scheduled for the Field Museum, Planetarium, and the Shedd Aquarium. It is a chance for attendees to network some more while seeing some of Chicago’s cultural sites, such as the King Tut exhibit at the Field Museum.



The networking potential is tremendous. Attendees can use the opportunity to talk to other enterprise users and meet with gomembers’ staff from all areas, such as IT, Customer Support, and Executive. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with association peers, as well as take advantage of all the rich culture and history of Chicago. For more information, visit http://www.naug.net/. Registration opened in July.



For more information on gomembers' Solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website: www.gomembers.com/.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com or by phone at (571) 262-5171.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is the industry leader for meeting and event planners. It is truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, membership, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



