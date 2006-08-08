ASCRS and FBA Add To Their Q Solution with MS Dynamics GP

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) announced today that two customers are licensing Microsoft’s Dynamics GP (formerly Great Plains) to be use in conjunction with gomembers’ flagship association management software package – Q™.



American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) took a leadership role in 2004 as one of the first of gomembers’ customers to upgrade to the new gomembers’ Microsoft.NET product, Q. When gomembers announced their plans to integrate Great Plains with Q, the CFO at ASCRS quickly responded with an order to be the first gomembers’ customer to participate. ASCRS is an international educational and scientific organization whose 9000 member ophthalmologists specialize in cataract and refractive surgery. The Florida Bankers Association is upgrading to Q and integrating Dynamics GP as well. The Florida Bankers Association represents community banks, thrifts, super regional banks, and nationwide banks and trust entities in government affairs, education, and networking opportunities.



“We are pleased that both ASCRS and FBA are supplementing Q with Dynamics GP,” said Tom McGourty, gomembers’ Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “They will benefit from the power to manage accounting and financial functions, which are critical to large associations. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act requires more scrutiny than ever of financial processes.”



Microsoft Dynamics GP® (formerly Microsoft Business Solutions–Great Plains) is a comprehensive business-management solution built on the highly scalable and affordable platform of Microsoft technologies. It offers a cost-effective solution for managing and integrating finances, e-commerce, supply chain, manufacturing, project accounting, field service, customer relationships, and human resources. It's easy to deploy and configure. In addition, with its modular approach, you can license only the functions you currently need, with the option of adding users and additional capabilities in the future.



Q™ is an integrated enterprise class software solution built on Microsoft .NET technology. Among other advantages, the Microsoft .NET platform allows for easy integration of data and business processes across disparate systems. It provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. Q's leading edge solutions provide large organizations the security and flexibility to meet unique business needs and increase the potential for revenue.



For more information on gomembers' solutions, please visit the Solutions section of our website - http://www.gomembers.com/. Contact your Sales representative today to find out how you can purchase Microsoft Dynamics GP. For information on this solution, please visit: http://www.microsoft.com/dynamics/gp/default.mspx.



For any questions, please do not hesitate to contact gomembers via email at: gomembers-inc@gomembers.com.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



