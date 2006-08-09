gomembers Adds Two Sales Representatives to National Sales Office

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com/), the leading technology and solutions provider for member-based organizations, is proud to announce the hiring of Darren Orcutt and Steven Wojtowicz as new Sales Representatives. They are based out of gomembers’ National Sales Office in Oak Brook, Illinois.



Darren brings to gomembers inside and outside sales experience with several years working in the computer and software industries. He is also an avid soccer fan and coaches the next generation of World Cup players in the Chicago suburbs. Steven has experience in the journalism, teaching, and sports fields. He even spent a brief time overseas in Japan tutoring and selling textbooks.



“We brought them on board to help grow the sales opportunities as well as support the Account Managers,” stated Tom McGourty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “Darren and Steven will call current customers to let them know about promotions and upcoming seminars. In addition, they will contact prospective customers to determine their technology needs.”



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



Q™ is a full-featured association management system that is flexible and easy-to-use. meetingtrak™ is the industry leader for meeting and event planners. It is truly the planner’s choice for the complete handling of the myriad of details associated with meeting, event, membership, and continuing education programs. goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software” for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.



