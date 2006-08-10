gomembers’ Great Ideas on Display at the ASAE Annual Meeting

Herndon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2006 --gomembers, Inc. (http://www.gomembers.com) will be exhibiting (Booth #534) at the Association Solutions Marketplace during the ASAE and The Center for Association Leadership Annual Meeting and Exposition. They will be presenting Q™, their association management software, and meetingtrak™, their solution for meetings and continuing education. In addition, staff members will demonstrate Microsoft Dynamics GP (formerly known as Great Plains) as a financial solutions package compatible with Q™ and meetingtrak™.



This year’s event is entitled “Connecting Great Ideas and Great People.” The Annual Meeting will be held from August 19th through the 22nd at the Boston Convention and Exposition Center. The Association Solutions Marketplace is a vibrant expo of over 550 companies, where attendees can experience new products, services, and hospitality venues.



Q™ is an integrated enterprise class software solution built on Microsoft .NET technology. Among other advantages, the Microsoft .NET platform allows for easy integration of data and business processes across disparate systems. It provides an open, scalable platform with excellent performance, lower cost and easy deployment that allows non-profits and associations to manage member relationships, Internet transactions and communications. Q's leading edge solutions provide large organizations the security and flexibility to meet unique business needs and increase the potential for revenue.



Recently upgraded, meetingtrak™ is a collection of applications to manage meetings, members, and continuing education. With more than 2,300 installations, it is recognized as one of the most utilized software systems in the industry. meetingtrak has been widely embraced by corporate, association, education, and independent meeting planners. It was developed in Microsoft Access by a team of meeting planning professionals and software consultants, with versions available for Microsoft SQL Server. meetingtrak was designed to reduce the manual effort and maximize efficiency in managing the many aspects of meetings, members, and continuing education.



As a returning exhibitor, Tom McGourty, Vice President of Sales and Marketing stated, “The ASAE Annual Meeting provides a great opportunity to connect with customers and prospects in person to demonstrate our technology solutions.” McGourty went on to say, “gomembers also looks forward to the networking and educational aspects of the Annual Meeting. It is a good way to determine the current hot topics for the association market.”



The ASAE Annual Meeting and Exposition “is all about connecting…in a vibrant, high-energy environment full of the best and brightest in the association world. You and your peers will be challenged, inspired and recharged!” More information is available at www.asaeannualmeeting.com.



About gomembers, Inc.

gomembers uses modern tools to build solutions to manage members, meetings, fundraising campaigns and much more. From large organizations to small grass-roots groups, gomembers has the answer to helping organizations function more effectively.



goSeries is a family of "On-Demand Software" for fundraising, online meetings and registration, online surveys, online communication, and online membership management. There is no software to purchase and maintain.




