Pacific West Association of Realtors® Recognizes Kim Debroux as a Community Leader

Costa Mesa, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --The Pacific West Association of REALTORS® (PWR), the largest REALTOR® association in California, is pleased to announce that Kim DeBroux has been recognized as a Community Leader for local community involvement.



Kim has been involved as President of the Newport-Balboa Rotary Club, President of the Newport-Mesa Schools Foundation, Board of Directors of A Light In the Window, Past President of the South Coast Metro Rotary Club, member of the Costa Mesa, Irvine, and Newport Beach Chambers of Commerce , and various citizen committees for the Newport-Mesa Unified School District including recently the Superintendent Search Committee.



“Building stronger communities takes time, effort and dedication, and PWR is proud to salute and honor REALTORS® involved with our Community Leader program,” said PWR President Phil Schaefer. “Our REALTOR® members have shown what it takes to get involved and contribute to building better communities.”



PWR CEO Nancy Gilmore states that “homebuyers and sellers have consistently shown a preference for REALTORS® that not only are knowledgeable about the region and community, but who contribute to making the area a better place to live. We certainly agree and are grateful to these members for their community service.”



Kim DeBroux is President of Western Pacific Real Estate and Home Loans and is a member of the National Association of Realtors, California Association of Realtors, National Association of Responsbile Loan Officers, and is a Certified Mortgage Planning Specialist. Her office is in Costa Mesa and she can be reached at (714) 444-1100 or via email at Kim@goWesternPacific.com.



“I think it’s wonderful that our association puts so much value on the community work we are doing and has chosen to honor us in this way. I don’t think any of us is involved in the groups and projects we work on for the “glory”, but it is nice to be recognized for all the time we commit to the organizations we feel strongly about in the community” says Kim.



About the Pacific West Association of REALTORS®

The Pacific West Association of REALTORS® (PWR), established in 1996 through the merger of several Southern California real estate associations, is dedicated to developing and promotion programs and services that enhance professionalism in real estate. PWR members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics that underscores integrity and competency. Active throughout Orange County and South Los Angeles communities, PWR serves as an industry advocate and resource for its 15,000 members. For more information or to contribute to PWR’s Charity Foundation, please visit www.pwr.net.



