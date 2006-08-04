BMC Capital Provides $1.45M Loan for a Retail Property in Farmington, Maine

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Thursday August 3, 2006, that it originated a $1.45 million loan for the purchase of a 10,000 sq. ft. Rite Aid at 131 Wilton Road in Farmington, Maine, a city in the south west area of the state.



Gavin Pike, vice president of BMC Capital’s Toledo office, originated the 70% LTV nonrecourse loan, which features a 10-year fixed-rate term with a 30-year amortization. Matthew Whiteside and Nicole Lockett from Marcus and Millichap and Win Stevens from Rudman & Winchell represented the Wisconsin-based buyer. Bill O’Conner represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender of small-balance retail loans in the North East market and anticipates originating at least 50 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist in providing multi-family, retail, commercial, and SBA mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 States.



