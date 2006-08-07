Laguna Phuket to Attend PATA Travel Mart 2006

Bangkok, Thailand -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --Asia’s finest destination resort, Laguna Phuket, is set to join the upcoming PATA Travel Mart (PTM) at the Asia-World Expo in Hong Kong from 12-15 September 2006. This is the second time Laguna Phuket has participated at PTM under the destination banner.



Laguna Phuket will unveil a new booth design created by Penner-Madison & Company, which replaces the former traditional Thai sala-style booth with a contemporary look. Spanning a space of 45 square metres, the Laguna Phuket destination booth (B 111, B 112, B 129, and B 130) will showcase its five resorts, 18-hole golf course, spas, wedding chapel, shopping village, and extensive range of integrated facilities and services, suitable for just about any traveler from couples and families to corporate meetings and incentive groups.



Laguna Phuket, comprising Banyan Tree Phuket, Sheraton Grande Laguna Phuket, Dusit Laguna Resort, Laguna Beach Resort, and Allamanda Laguna Phuket, aims to further strengthen brand, its integrated destination resort concept, and unified image regionally. Attending the booth are six representatives from each of the resorts and Laguna Phuket’s Destination Marketing department.



About Laguna Phuket:



Laguna Phuket is Asia’s finest destination resort comprising five deluxe hotels: Banyan Tree Phuket, Dusit Laguna Resort, Laguna Beach Resort, Sheraton Grande Laguna Phuket and Allamanda Laguna Phuket, which all share 600 acres of tropical parkland and three kilometres of beach frontage with the Laguna Phuket Golf Club, Canal Shopping Village, Banyan Tree Spa, four Angsana Spas, Laguna Wedding Chapel and Quest Laguna Phuket Adventure, a leading corporate training and outdoor recreation facility.



MEDIA CONTACTS:



Laguna Resorts & Hotels Public CO., LTD.

Tel: +66 76 324 060

Fax: +66 76 324 061

Ms. Nattira Anakasiri

Assistant Public Relations Manager

nattiraa@lagunaphuket.com



Ms. Naravadee Swangridht

Public Relations & Advertising Manager

naravadees@lagunaphuket.com



Ms. Debbie Dionysius

Director of Destination Marketing

debbied@lagunaphuket.com



Online Media Centre at http://media.lagunaphuket.com



