StartupNation Offers “10 Steps to Open for Business” Content to Yahoo! Small Business

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2006 --StartupNation (www.startupnation.com), the fast-growing online community of entrepreneurs, announced today that they have signed a content agreement with Yahoo! Small Business, in an effort to provide guidance and resources to help people get their dream business started. Now, entrepreneurs visiting the Yahoo! Small Business Resource Center (http://smallbusiness.yahoo.com/resources) can easily access StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Open for Business” online resource.



StartupNation’s “10 Steps to Open for Business” simplifies the startup process for entrepreneurs with free, easy-to-use information on how to start a business via articles, audio clips, on-demand seminars, and various tools and templates.



“Our 10 Step plan has proven to be extremely effective in breaking down the process of starting a business – from life planning through selecting a business model, creating a business plan, finding funding, and marketing your product,” states Rich Sloan, StartupNation Co-founder. “Teaming up with Yahoo! will help us reach more of the 67% of all Americans* who dream of starting a business with this easy-to-follow roadmap.”



Jeff and Rich Sloan, entrepreneurial experts and co-hosts of the nationally-syndicated StartupNation Radio program, created “10 Steps to Open for Business” as an online companion to their book, “StartupNation: Open for Business.”



“Hundreds of thousands of people come to the Yahoo! Small Business Resource Center to find information and services about how to start a business,” states Rich Riley, General Manager of Yahoo! Small Business. “Given that StartupNation is an influential voice in the small business community, we know that our visitors will benefit from their expertise.”



The 10 steps included are:



Step 1: Create a Life Plan

Step 2: Select a Business Model

Step 3: Create a Business Plan

Step 4: Select a Structure

Step 5: Create Key Assets

Step 6: Find the Funding

Step 7: Organize Logistics

Step 8: Find and Hire Great People

Step 9: Establish a Brand

Step 10: Market and Sell



About StartupNation

Founded by life-long entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation (www.startupnation.com) is a vibrant online community that provides free advice and resources for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs access articles, blogs, podcasts and seminars, as well as networking opportunities with peers, mentors and customers through StartupNation’s online community. Hosts of StartupNation Radio, the Sloan brothers are serial entrepreneurs, successful inventors, angel investors, and authors of "StartupNation: Open for Business" (Doubleday, 2005). They’ve been featured in numerous, international publications and frequently appear as experts on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248.540.9660 ext. 333



* Fedex, 2003



