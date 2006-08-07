Dolcielo’s New Corporate Gift Program Takes the Stress out Of Buying

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --Dolcielo, Inc., the gourmet brownie company that is targeted for adults, recently launched a new corporate gift program that makes corporate gift-giving easy and pleasurable.



Dolcielo brownies are available in either half-dozen or dozen quantities. With each brownie order, patrons have the option of including customized gift cards with a company logo or special artwork and a personalized message. All messages are printed on Crane stationary to convey Dolcielo’s image of elegance. Electronic mailing lists and shipping to multiple destinations are also options. Volume discounts are available. To place an order, call 1-888-DOLCIELO.



“Companies struggle to find something unique,” says Owner Nanette Littlestone. “Chocolate is politically correct and almost everyone loves brownies.”



Named by combining two Italian words – dolci (sweet) and cielo (heaven) – the company offers a line of decadent gourmet brownies made with dried fruit and premium liqueurs. The four original combinations are: Amureo™ – apricots with Disaronno Amaretto; Bellasanti™ – cherries with Cherry Heering; Celesola™ – pineapple with Bacardi Gold; and Donamato™ – plums with Kahlúa Especial. The company also offers an original brownie without fruit and liqueur, the Divina™, for those who prefer an unadulterated sweet, and a special seasonal brownie just for the holidays.



Only the finest natural ingredients and premium liqueurs are used to present a superior taste experience. Packaged in eye-catching gift boxes, they make the perfect gift, not only for the holidays, but for any occasion.



Dolcielo was founded in 2005 from a love of baking and sharing good food. Owner Nanette Littlestone wanted to introduce a product that was sophisticated and tasty to the consumer; as well as give back to the community. With that idea in mind, Dolcielo donates two percent of each sale to Heifer International and the National Wildlife Federation. For more information, visit www.dolcielo.com.



