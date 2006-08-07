Tradepoint.ca Launches New Homepage Navigation

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --Cars, furniture, real estate and jobs are just the start, as Canadian free online classified site Tradepoint.ca unveils a homepage with a new vision where searching and browsing online classified sites can be easier, faster and more effective.



Today, Tradepoint.ca’s navigation is based on research related to user navigation preferences and psychological profiles, aligning user expectations and experience with the most relevant search results. The new home page presents three search options, which appeal to different audiences:



- Dropdowns are for the users that know exactly what they want. By pulling from a series of dropdowns, results are narrowed down immediately with no need for browsing.

- Browse by Category is designed for users that prefer to narrow search results progressively by browsing categories or subcategories, followed by proximity, price, date, and other criteria.

- Keyword Search is the traditional truncated key word search methodology that focuses on title, description and key word elements selected by users that post items



The aim is to ensure buyers and sellers are being connected by generating the most relevant results that any particular user is expecting. “The pace of new features, functional and technology is staggering. As Tradepoint grows it’s important to always remain focused on the user – simplicity of use and ease of adoption always have to be the primary objectives”, says Bo Pelech CEO of Tradepoint.ca.



