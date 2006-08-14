Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2006 --Sponsorships and Donations for Good Mews Annual Furr Ball Gala Auction October 14



GOOD MEWS ANIMAL FOUNDATION will hold its 2006 Furr Ball Gala Auction from 7:30 -11 p.m. on Saturday, October 14 at the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30307. The event will feature live and silent auctions of a variety of exciting items, services and artwork donated by local merchants and supporters of Good Mews. Price is $115. per person which includes open bar (Beer & Wine only), Catering by Proof of the Pudding. Cocktail attire, please.



All proceeds benefit Good Mews Animal Foundation, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which operates a no-kill shelter for homeless, abused and abandoned cats. Located at 736 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, the shelter provides a cage-free home for its residents, allowing them freedom and security while assertive adoption programs find them happy, loving homes. Good Mews has a strong commitment to the practice of spaying and neutering as the most important step in stemming the explosion of unwanted pets. Other programs promote public awareness regarding the value of pets, animal welfare, and quality human-animal companionship through education and outreach programs.



To attend, or to find out more about this growing organization, call 770-499-CATS (2287) or visit www.goodmews.org



Good Mews is actively looking for sponsorships and donations to the auction. If you have an item, artwork, and/or service of any kind, that you would like to donate to Good Mews, please e-mail or call Sharon Weinstein at 770-499-CATS or sweinstein@goodmews.org.