New Communications Equipment Directory and Buying Guide Introduced By IndustrialLeaders.com

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --The international industrial buying guide IndustrialLeaders.com, a division of Massachusetts based Donald LaBelle Associates and approved member of the Industrial Network, has released a new directory that offers a broad range of communications equipment, supplies and accessories for industrial and technical buyers.



The new directory is intended to help buyers of communications equipment source for value based suppliers in 54 countries, primarily United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, India, China and European Union countries.



According to the business director of IndustrialLeaders.com, Conrad Bailey, the directory includes new, used and refurbished communications equipment offerings from brand name manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, importers and exporters.



The communications equipment available in the directory include, but not limited to radios, mobile and stationary telephones, telecommunications supplies, intercom systems, satellite equipment, switchboards, teleconferencing equipment, voice mail systems, modems, data transmissions, cables, fax machines, internet phones, antennas, fiber optics, pagers, data communication systems, intercommunication devices, headsets, masts and other communications equipment, accessories and supplies.



The directory can be accessed at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/communications_equipment.html



"We have introduced a number of industrial directories and buying guides into the marketplace over the last few years, most of which have been in direct response to users of our Web site that request we produce certain directories," says Bailey. The Internet may seem infinite, but there is still a significant need for specialized business-to-business guides to help companies connect with specific suppliers on a global platform."



The Communications Equipment Directory will be operated out of the company's Seattle office and managed by Cindy Santos, an associate of IndustrialLeaders.com and affiliate of Donald LaBelle Associates.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.



