Hypnosis Author Offers Advice and MP3s at Self-Hypnosis.org

Hypnosis author and licensed mental health counselor Richard Blumenthal, MS, NCC, LMHC, has launched http://self-hypnosis.org to answer questions about hypnosis and offer professionaly prepared hypnosis MP3s. The new website endeavors to anticipate and resolve commonly faced issues regarding hypnosis. A contact email is provided for additional inquiries of a more personal nature. Over 30 hypnosis MP3s are made available, each for a modest fee. Everything from weight loss and smoking, to fear of flying and ADHD are adressed.



Over his 25 years as a hypnotherapist, the teachings of Mr. Blumenthal have appeared in such esteemed journals as Medical Hypnoanalysis, The International Journal of Psychosomatics, The Journal of Human Behavior and Learning, and The British Journal of Clinical and Experimental Hypnosis. Mr. Blumenthal is the originator of Rational Suggestion Therapy, a method which introduced the person-centered approach to hypnosis in the early nineteen eighties, providing a framework for cognitive behavioral therapists to include custom hypnosis in a treatment strategy. His work has been hailed by the likes of renowned hypnosis expert, University Professor Dr. Daniel L. Araoz. In his definitive book, The New Hypnosis, Araoz writes, “...(in) Blumenthal’s important work...the vivid experience of a new self is at the core of Rational Suggestion Therapy...”.



Mr. Blumenthal is also the inventor of HypnoSoft Self Hypnosis Software, located at http://www.hypnosoft.com , for which he was awarded a United States patent.



