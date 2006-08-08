Spectacular Praise and Worship Conference Set for Fall

Aiken, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2006 --Ladies, get ready for your much needed breakthrough because with the help of God, Thelma J. Robinson is about to take you to a higher plane in praise and worship. Starting on Friday, October 27, 2006 at the Beulah Grove Baptist Church, Augusta, Georgia, Thelma will be hosting the most highly anticipated Praise and Worship Conference dedicated to women in the CSRA (Central Savannah River Area).



To prepare you for your new state of freedom, Mother Willie Mae Rivers, who serves under the administration of Bishop G.E. Patterson as General Supervisor of the Department of Women and President of the Women’s International Convention of the Church of God In Christ, Inc. (COGIC) will serve as the keynote speaker for the Friday evening service beginning at 7:00 PM. On Saturday morning commencing at 9:00 AM, you’ll find the eloquently profound Elder Bernice A. King of Atlanta, GA, daughter of slain civil rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the late Mrs. Coretta Scott King offering challenges to the congregation through God’s word.



Thelma’s plans for the conference also include the debut of the Higher Praise Mass Choir, which will consist of women from various locations across the CSRA, who’ll represent their churches in a combined ensemble.



Tickets for the conference will go on sale on September 8, 2006. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the upcoming conference and are open to businesses, churches, community organizations and individuals. For more details about the conference, becoming a sponsor, joining the Higher Praise Mass Choir or hotel accommodations, please contact Teej’s Productions at (803) 649-9309 or info@thelmajrobinson.com.

