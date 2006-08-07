Intelladon Partners with NetDimensions to Deliver Award Winning E-Learning Solutions

Wan Chai, Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2006 --Intelladon, a leading e-learning, training and development solutions provider, today announced a strategic alliance with NetDimensions, developer of the Enterprise Knowledge Platform (EKP) Learning Management System (LMS).



With the addition of NetDimensions EKP to its selection of e-learning solutions, Intelladon will be offering clients a product recognized as the top-rated LMS in overall customer loyalty by industry analyst, Bersin & Associates.



EKP comes in three versions, Bronze, Silver and Gold. According to Marc Blumenthal, Intelladon Chief Executive Officer, EKP's version flexibility was an important factor in deciding to partner with NetDimensions.



"Our goal at Intelladon has always been to offer top quality solutions at great prices. EKP fits that mold as a powerful, cost-effective and scalable solution, three in fact," said Blumenthal. "EKP is such a dynamic product range, we're thrilled to be NetDimensions' newest partner in North America."



Through the alliance, Intelladon will offer EKP as an on-site or hosted solution. The new array of e-learning solutions will cover the spectrum of talent and compliance management needs for companies, from the small and mid-sized business range to global enterprises.



"Intelladon and NetDimensions make a great combination for clients," said NetDimensions Chief Executive Officer Jay Shaw. "We work with well respected partners to promote EKP as a simple-to-use yet robust learning and performance management solution. We expect the partnership with Intelladon, with their reach and expertise, to prove highly successful."



About Intelladon



Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Intelladon Corporation solves corporate training and continuing education needs worldwide for companies that include UPS, Raytheon, GE Healthcare and Siemens as well as mid-sized and small businesses like Ideal Image, Life South Community Blood Centers and Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. As an award-winning e-Learning provider, Intelladon specializes in providing companies training and development solutions implemented quickly and efficiently through best of breed products. www.intelladon.com



About NetDimensions



Established in 1999, NetDimensions provides learning management systems for global enterprises. The company's web-based learning and knowledge management software solutions deliver and manage corporate training, assessment and certification programs, as well as help clients around the world address growing regulatory compliance needs. NetDimensions' client roster includes multinational companies such as Cathay Pacific, HSBC, ING and South Africa Telkom. For additional information on NetDimensions, please visit www.netdimensions.com.



