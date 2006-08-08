Superior Metal Acquires Assets of Two Companies

Birmingham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2006 --Superior Metal Products Company, Inc. has completed an asset purchase of Ace Metal Products (AMP) of Tupelo, Mississippi and Styro-Tek of Alabama, Inc., of Pell City, Alabama.



Ace Metal Products is a twenty-five year old company based in Tupelo, MS and operates as a wholesale distributor of aluminum window extrusions and related components used in the replacement window and remodeling industries.



Styro-Tek of Alabama, Inc. is a twenty-year old company based in Pell City, AL and operates as a manufacturer of styro-foam, expanded polystyrene (EPS) insulated panels used in various commercial and residential construction applications. http://www.styro-tek.com/



Both companies will operate as divisions of Superior Metal Products Company, Inc. and allow Superior not only to expand its customer base in the southeast but increase its manufacturing capability.



About Superior

Headquartered in Birmingham, Superior is a manufacturer and wholesale distributor of aluminum and vinyl building products for the window/door/patio/enclosure industries and offers a full line of fenestration products to local dealers in thousands of communities across the country.



